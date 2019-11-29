MICHIGAN CITY – Leeds Public House is getting into the holiday spirit by launching a community-centered initiative to highlight – and benefit – area nonprofits.
The Uptown Arts District restaurant will kick off its Leeds Project Heart on Dec. 5, with a spotlight on the Patch Harborside Heritage Organization, according to Denise Burns, who owns the restaurant with husband, John, and sister, Amy Laria.
Started by Bennie and Theresa Edwards in 2003, Patch Harborside supports Michigan City students through a scholarship program.
The LPH team will donate 10 percent of its sales on Dec. 5 to support the organization’s scholarship fund, Burns said. The kickoff of the Heart Project will coincide with Revolution Brewing’s region launch of Fistmas beer and other special offerings from the Chicago-based brewery.
“Since our restaurant was in the planning stages, we knew that we wanted to have a presence beyond just a place to enjoy a great meal,” Burns said. “We see this project as a way to truly share our goodwill and encourage the continued support of our nonprofits that make such a strong impact on our region.”
Project Heart Thursdays will continue through the holiday season, then on a monthly basis into the new year, she said.
Interfaith Community PADS will be the featured nonprofit on Dec. 12, with proceeds assisting the nonprofit which provides overnight shelter for homeless men and women in La Porte County and is in the midst of a donation drive to create a permanent location.
The Healthcare Foundation of La Porte has also issued a challenge grant to assist with the renovation of the new PADS shelter at the former Sacred Heart Church. The organization will match dollar for dollar up to $100,000, and then 2-for-1 the next $18,750 if raised by May 1, 2020.
Michiana Humane Society will be in the spotlight on Dec. 19. The organization offers a safe place for animals to thrive until they are connected to new homes and parents. MHS volunteers visit Leeds’ patio during warmer days – with adoptable animals – as part of the organization’s Fetch Some Fun field trips.
“We will also be a collection site for nonprofits that are in need of items to help them carry on their mission on their featured day,” LPH general manager David Roberts said. “We will post all details on the event page of our website – leedspublichouse.com – and on our Facebook page.”
The LPH team is seeking region nonprofits that would like to be a part of its Leeds Project Heart initiative in the future. To partner on the project, contact Roberts at (219) 814-4530 or droberts@leedspublichouse.com.
Leeds Public House at 401 Franklin St. in historic downtown Michigan City offers a menu featuring local ingredients crafted into seasonal dishes, he said. The gastropub is open seven days a week and serves specialty cocktails, local and regional brews, and weekend brunch selections.
"Leeds Project Heart Thursdays seeks to ignite positivity and cultivate community connections by supporting nonprofits that continue to make an impact on the region," Burns said.
—From staff reports
Log In
