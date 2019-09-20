Sunn named Realtor of the Year

La PORTE — The La Porte County Association of Realtors has announced that Tommy Sunn, of Coldwell Banker 1st Choice, La Porte, was named the 2019 Realtor of the Year.
The announcement and award presentation were made during the Sept. 10 membership meeting at Portofino Grill in La Porte. Sunn is a real estate broker with Coldwell Banker 1st Choice and has been in the business for 20 years.
The Realtor of the Year is an annual tradition recognized throughout the Realtor community. The recipient of Realtor of the Year demonstrates true Realtor spirit, is involved with their local, state and/or national associations, volunteers in the community, has significant business accomplishments and lives by the Realtor Code of Ethics.
Members submit nominations for Realtor of the Year, nominations are reviewed and a recipient is selected.
Sunn will be honored at the State Association during the Fall Stakeholders Meeting in Indianapolis in October. The Indiana Association of Realtors holds a recognition ceremony to honor those recipients selected by the local associations throughout the state.
