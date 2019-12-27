MICHIGAN CITY — A local manufacturer has won an international award from its parent company for a partnership with local schools which is helping students prepare for future jobs.
Sullair, an industry leader in innovative compressed air solutions since 1965, announced on Dec. 11 that it has won the Corporate Social Responsibility Award for the Hitachi Inspiration of the Year Global Awards 2019, according to Charlie Takeuchi, executive vice president and COO at Sullair
The Sullair award entry was titled “Development of the Compressed Air Academy in Michigan City Area Schools,” and was selected from 32 nominations submitted from Hitachi Group Companies across the Americas.
“We are pleased to receive this prestigious award and to be recognized by Hitachi for our commitment to the local community,” Takeuchi said.
“We are committed to investing in local students and to helping ensure they have the necessary skills for rewarding career paths right within their backyards. We look forward to continuing to partner with the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, Michigan City Area Schools and the City of Michigan City to ensure a talented workforce remains in our local community.”
The Compressed Air Academy at Michigan City High School was developed in 2018 to address regional workforce needs through a partnership involving the school, the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, and several local industries, including Sullair, Boss Industries, Dekker Vacuum Technologies, Sullivan-Palatek and Vanair – all of which donated equipment and/or expertise to the program.
At a grand opening event in October, EDCMC executive director Clarence Hulse said the opening was a “historic day in Michigan City and La Porte County – the opening of the Compressed Air Academy – first and only one of its kind in the country to train high schoolers for high-wage manufacturing jobs in the air compressor industry. This is something that will change business here in La Porte County.”
In its first full year of operation, the academy currently has 45 students enrolled. The students can earn dual credit in Advanced Manufacturing through Ivy Tech Community College – up to 6 credits over two years, in addition to several certifications. They can also follow up with additional courses at MCHS in Construction or Engineering; or at the A.K. Smith Career Center, which offers programs in Manufacturing, Welding, Construction, and the Energy Academy.
The Inspiration of the Year Global Awards program is a long-standing tradition at Hitachi, “recognizing remarkable activities that contribute to enhancing Hitachi’s brand value by demonstrating the Hitachi Group Identity,” a statement from the company said.
The award also nurtures a “One Hitachi” mindset among all Hitachi Group employees, according to Koji “Ken” Takaichi, president and CEO of Hitachi America Ltd., who helped select the award winners with Toshiaki Tokunaga, chairman of Hitachi Global Digital Holdings; and Hicham Abdessamad, CEO of Hitachi Global Digital Holdings.
Brian Tylisz, vice president of Commercial & Industrial Sales for the Americas, accepted the CSR Award on behalf of Sullair from Takaichi-san at a ceremony in New York City. It marks the second straight year Sullair has won a Hitachi Inspiration of the Year Global Award.
In 2018, Sullair was named the second place winner in the Americas for its submission “Development and Introduction of Sullair LS Series Oil-Flooded Rotary Screw Air Compressors.”
Since 1965, Sullair has developed and manufactured air compressors noted for reliability and wear-free durability, and is globally recognized as a leading manufacturer of air compressors for use in manufacturing, oil and gas operations, food processing, construction and other industries.
Sullair has manufacturing capabilities in Michigan City, as well as Shenzhen and Suzhou, China; and a JV (IHI-Sullair) based in Suzhou.
Hitachi, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focusing on Social Innovation Business combining its operational technology, information technology and products, the company statement said. Its consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2018 (ended March 31, 2019) totaled $85.4 billion, and it has about 296,000 employees worldwide.
—From staff reports
