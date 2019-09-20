Sparks wins company's divisional President's Award

MICHIGAN CITY – Life Care Centers of America honored Christina Sparks, dietary manager at Life Care Center of Michigan City, on Aug. 26, with one of its two Central Division President’s Awards.
The President’s Award, given during Life Care’s annual management meeting at its headquarters in Cleveland, Tennessee, recognizes distinguished service in a long-term health care management role. Professionals are eligible throughout the division, including the division office in Fishers, four regional offices and 34 skilled nursing and rehab centers.
Sparks has worked at Life Care Center of Michigan City for 19 years. She was praised for making special dishes based on resident desires, including learning how to make foods she has never made before. She implemented soup and salad being offered at lunch and dinner and helps marketing associates by preparing foods for their events for the community, including first responders. She even bought a fake horse for the dining room, which she decorates for holidays.
“Chris is always looking for things to enhance our dining service,” said Terri Phillips, executive director at the facility. “Our residents look forward to meals, and Chris strives to make them the best.”
For her fellow associates, Sparks fosters a team spirit. She is known to offer a listening ear and has provided meals for associates who have been working long hours.
“Chris Sparks has demonstrated professional skill and compassion in dispatching her responsibilities to the associates, residents and families she serves,” said Beecher Hunter, Life Care president. “She has uniquely demonstrated a leadership style for others to emulate. This is a distinguished award to receive because it goes to the heart of our mission.”
Fifteen President’s Awards are presented annually to leaders of overall successful facilities or organizations within Life Care.
Life Care Center of Michigan City, 802 U.S. 20 East, is one of 15 Life Care facilities in Indiana.
