PORTAGE, Ind. — The Society of Innovators at Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is hosting a public innovation educational seminar from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Sept. 19, at its headquarters located at 6100 Southport Road, Portage, Indiana.
“Establishing Fundamentals and Avoiding Pitfalls” features innovation expert and author Gregg Fraley of Gregg Fraley Innovation (GFi); La Porte-based innovation practitioner, Earl Miller of Hiler Industries/Accurate Castings; and Sheila Matias, executive director of the Society of Innovators at PNW.
The goal of the event is to introduce innovation concepts to organizations looking to improve. It will focus on how to get initiatives started and how to avoid common pitfalls and mistakes that impede project success. The speakers provide three different perspectives on innovation: theory of the “how to” from Fraley, real world case studies by local manufacturer Miller, and the role of innovative leadership from Matias.
“This is an intensive short training program for those seeking to innovate and grow. Innovation doesn’t just happen. You have to create projects and execute to see results. Leaders need to learn the basics, then step up and make it happen,” said Jason Williams, assistant director of the Society of Innovators at PNW.
Area manufacturers, process improvement and quality leaders, and entrepreneurs are encouraged to attend. The content is suitable for those starting out, but provides advanced content as well for seasoned innovation professionals. Attendees can expect the following:
Fundamental and advanced training content for innovators
A neutral ground to network and exchange ideas
Connections with other innovation-minded leaders
Ability to distinguish innovation from continuous improvement and quality programs
The opportunity to equip yourself and your organization with applicable skills and concepts to innovate and grow
The event is limited to 25 participants and there is a $25 fee for registration. Continental breakfast and lunch will be served.
Those wishing to attend may call Jason Williams at (317) 966-3588, or register online at: https://soiworkshop0919.eventbrite.com
