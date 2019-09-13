Shell plant planning $20M upgrade

MICHIGAN CITY — A manufacturing business that has operated in Michigan City for nearly 70 years won’t be going away any time soon, and is planning a major update of its north side plant.
Shell Catalysts & Technologies, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, located on U.S. 12, focuses on providing innovative refinery, petrochemical and environmental catalyst solutions, according to Clarence Hulse, executive director of the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City.
The company has announced it plans to invest more than $20 million in its Michigan City plant to improve existing infrastructure and expand operations, Hulsle said. The capital investment plan was approved for a tax abatement by the Michigan City Common Council on Aug. 20.
The Michigan City plant opened in 1951 as an American Cyanamid site. It has been in operation for 68 years, and, with the approval of this abatement, will continue to operate successfully under SC&T for the foreseeable future, Hulse said.
“Shell is a leader in catalyst technology, commanding 15-30 percent of the global market,” he said. “Across the world, all molecules going into vehicles have a significant chance of touching material that came from Michigan City.”
Tax abatement approval will allow the company to make updates to the plant, improve reliability; and retain, and eventually expand its business in Michigan City, Hulse said. Updates will include upgrades, purchase and installation of machinery and equipment valued at more than $20 million.
“I am very familiar with this global company and excited about the significant investment they are making,” Mayor Ron Meer said. “This demonstrates their commitment to Michigan City, and my administration will continue to support companies, such as Shell Catalysts & Technologies, that provide employment opportunities and are great community partners.”
“EDCMC is proud to partner with existing businesses to help them remain and grow in Michigan City,” Hulse said. “We are happy to assist businesses like Shell that choose to stay and invest in our community.”
Companies looking to expand their business can call the EDCMC at (219) 873-1211 for information. For more information on Shell Catalysts & Technologies, visit shell.com.
—From staff reports
