INDIANAPOLIS — RQAW, the 65-year old Fishers, Indiana-based engineering and architecture firm, has hired Doug Miller to join their business development team in the firm’s La Porte office.
Miller previously served as the director of sales and marketing at Uzelac & Associates from 2017-18. There he led a team of property tax specialists and successfully implemented a customer relationship management system.
