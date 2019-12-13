Physician's donation aimed at early detection of breast cancer

MUNSTER, Ind. — The Franciscan Health Foundation accepted a $1,400 donation on Dec. 4 to the Franciscan Health Munster Breast Center from Dr. Gustavo Galante, MD.
Galante, a board-certified plastic surgeon, made the donation using revenues from his practice set aside during October in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. He’s made such donations for the past five years.
“This is a way to help people in need and, also, a way to give back to the community. I believe in corporate citizenship,” said Galante, whose practice has offices in Schererville and Valparaiso, offering a full range of cosmetic surgery procedures.
Cindy Duran, director of the Oncology Center and Breast Center, said the gift will be used to offer financial assistance to patients who would otherwise decline a mammogram and additional breast imaging.
“The Breast Center at Franciscan Health Munster truly appreciates the generous donation from Dr. Gus Galante,” she said. “It is important for women to know that we have programs in place to help ensure that they can have the mammogram that can help find cancer at the earliest and most curable stage.”
Franciscan Health Munster’s Breast Center offers the latest imaging technology and excellent service from its breast fellowship-trained female radiologist, breast health nurse navigator, imaging technologist and scheduling team. It is located at 701 Superior Drive on the third floor of the Cancer Center. Mammogram appointments can be scheduled at the Munster Breast Center by calling (219) 922-4070.
