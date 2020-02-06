Employee Abby Ehlers, left, and owner Sabine Bauwens in Panini Panini at 1720 Franklin St., Michigan City. Sabine and her husband, Ben, took over ownership of the decade-own European-style bistro in November 2018.
MICHIGAN CITY — Being selected as the number one sandwich shop in the state and the 14th in the nation, according to Yelp reviews and compiled by BuzzFeed, is quite an honor. And, it’s one bestowed to Michigan City’s own Panini Panini, located at 1720 Franklin St.
Ben and Sabine Bauwens purchased the European-style bistro in November 2018 after it had been open about a decade under different ownership.
