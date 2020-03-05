New manager selected for Passages Addictions Program

MICHIGAN CITY — Swanson Center, the community mental health center for La Porte County, announces the appointment of Robin Moore, LCSW, CADC, as the manager for the Passages Addictions Services Program.
With more than 20 years of experience in mental health and addictions counseling for individuals and groups, along with administrative and supervisory experience, Moore looks forward to helping patients with the help they need to overcome problems related substance abuse or dependency. She will work out of the Michigan City office.
