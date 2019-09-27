MC BIGGBY owner receives BIG B Cup award

MICHIGAN CITY — Tara Walston, the owner of the BIGGBY COFFEE store in Michigan City, has been named the 2019 BIG B Cup Winner.
According to a press release from BIGGBY, Walston, who also owns a location in South Haven, Michigan, as well as a brand-new B Cubed store in Saugatuck, Michigan, was chosen because she strives each day to work hard, work with passion and drive, and to help those around her create a life they love.
BIGGBY said Watson's entrepreneurial roots led her to be the first BIGGBY COFFEE owner/operator to showcase the new store design in her Michigan City location, and the third owner/operator to open BIGGBY COFFEE’s modular drive-through concept, B Cubed in the town of Saugatuck, Michigan.
“To be recognized among a group of extremely talented, kind, and loving owner operators is quite an honor,” Walston said. “I’m a strong believer in hard work, passion, and pushing to develop people. I take pride in my level of involvement in my own stores, our lakeshore community, and helping our company and its people succeed.”
According to BIGGBY, each year at the BIGGBY COFFEE annual Franchise Meeting, BIGGBY COFFEE co-CEOs, Bob Fish and Mike McFall, name one owner/operator the BIG B Cup winner. This award, which doesn’t have specific qualifications, is given to one owner who stood out as exceptional to the co-CEOs; to a person who has shown dedication to their stores, employees, community and the brand as a whole. This person is an example to other owner/operators about what it means to not only be a successful owner/operator, but an excellent illustration of the love, kindness, and energetic spirit that BIGGBY COFFEE is known for, BIGGBY said
The co-CEOs said Walston’s drive for innovation, desire to “brew change” in her communities, and dedication to hard work “made her an extraordinary example” of the difference BIGGBY COFFEE is striving to make in the world.
While no one may know what Fish and McFall look for when they choose the BIG B Cup winner of the year, Walston said it could be her dedication to building the BIGGBY COFFEE brand using the processes that Fish and McFall have created for their franchise company, her willingness to be the first to try something, or even the initiative she took to create BIGGBY Pride shirts showcasing the company’s love for everyone. Walston’s family also shares many of the core values BIGGBY COFFEE has, she said, like everyone deserves to be special and when you love the world, the world will love you back.
As far as how this award will impact Walston’s future, she said, “I believe this will continue to put positivity into the community! The love and support they show for me and my staff is huge, and I look forward to more opportunities to grow our community efforts. I hope that this will help me become even more of an ambassador of our brand. I truly believe BIGGBY COFFEE exists to love people and sharing this with the world can make it a better place!”
BIGGBY COFFEE, based in East Lansing, Mich., was started with a single store on March 15, 1995. One year later, and on the cusp of opening a second location, Bob Fish and Michael McFall, on a handshake and $4,000, decided to franchise the concept. BIGGBY COFFEE’s cultural values of Make Friends, Have Fun, B Yourself, and Share Great Coffee help coffee-lovers and the coffee-curious alike benefit from a less pretentious and fun approach to the standard gourmet cafe paradigm.
BIGGBY COFFEE’s Michigan City location is at 3401 Franklin St. For more information on that location, call (219) 809-9912, or visit their Facebook page.
