LP radio station hires large market personality

La PORTE – La Porte’s Rock Station, the all new Rock 106.5, is bringing the voice and talent of another career broadcaster to the radio airwaves in La Porte.
Rik Anthony, a graduate of Hobart High School, has returned to the area following a 41 year career in radio where he has made a few stops, including time in Guam and Saint Louis.
Anthony took control as pilot of the Afternoon Drive shift on the new Rock 106.5 on Oct. 30 and he looks forward to being the “drive home” companion for those who like to Rock as they unwind in the afternoon. He can be heard weekdays from 2-6 p.m. on the new Rock 106.5 and on weekends from 9 a.m.-2 p.m..
After graduating from Hobart High School, Anthony joined the United States Air Force and spent the next 20 years in talent and leadership positions for the Armed Forces TV and Radio Service (AFTRS).
He went on to spent 19 years with the All Star Radio Network in St. Louis as a writer, character voice and host of several nationally syndicated radio programs, including “Back in the Pits with Rik Anthony”. He announced Drag Races, NASCAR truck races and an Indy car race as the voice of Gateway Motorsports Park outside of St. Louis in 2016 and 2017.
While handling all of these duties, Anthony enjoyed working on air at local radio stations in the communities where he lived, including more than 20 years with Classic Rock stations and 12 years at 92.3 WIL-FM in St. Louis.
In late 2018, Anthony moved home to Northwest Indiana (Wanatah) following the loss of his wife.
“I’ll admit, I enjoyed spending 12 years at the Legendary and Award Winning 92.3 WIL-FM in St. Louis, but the small town“feel” suites me even better," Anthony said. "After 22 years of radio in St. Louis and dealing with Cardinals fans, it’s great for this Cubs fan to be home — I’ve come home to people I can truly relate to and it feels great. I’m honored to have this opportunity to be the first daily local air personality on La Porte’s Rock Station, the all new Rock 106.5”
Matt Moore, co-owner and managing partner of Rock 106.5 and 96.7 The Eagle, said the addition of Anthony is "a true blessing" for Rock 106.5 and for those who live in the La Porte area.
"He’s a polished large market personality that brings his wide range of skills and abilities to our Hometown radio stations," Moore said. "His knowledge and stories of Rock music, along with his passion for local community, makes him the perfect fit for Afternoon Drive on the new Rock 106.5. We’re very excited to have Rik as part of our team at the La Porte Radio Center.”
Rock 106.5, La Porte’s Rock Station, is a recent addition to the local radio dial, taking to the airways for the first time this past June.
The station features Indiana’s favorite morning show, Bob & Tom, along with a blend of Rock from artists like Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Pearl Jam, Van Halen, Bon Jovi and Pink Floyd. Features on the station include the “90 Minute Rock Block at 9 O’Clock” and the popular “Roll the Dice Lunch”.
To listen live, or for more information on the station, visit LaPorteRocks.com.
