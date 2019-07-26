PORTAGE — The former South Shore Leadership Center (SSLC) has a name change, new direction and renewed growth.
The legacy organization began in 1982 under the name Leadership Calumet. It was originally formed under a national model for community leadership programs and was originally funded by the Lily Endowment and Kellogg Foundation.
Jan.1 brought much anticipated change as SSLC was reorganized and rebooted as The Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest. On June 30, the former organization was dissolved, and the Leadership Institute officially became a center within Purdue Northwest.
This evolution from a non-profit organization to a university center has had immediate and positive impact on existing programs — Leadership Northwest Indiana (LNI) and Student Leadership Youth Community Engagement (SLYCE), with stronger programming and a more robust curriculum under the guidance of Leadership Institute Fellow, Dr. Rachel Smith, renowned leadership professor in the School of Business.
The programs will continue to engage PNW professors, regional leaders and industry experts. Additional programs and events will be added to our suite of community programs and services.
Following months of community listening sessions, surveys and focus groups, the LNI program has been improved with a strong focus on practical leadership skill building while maintaining the popular regional flair. LNI alumni will benefit from the new offerings and can take LNI 2.0 at a special alumni rate while only committing a half day once a month.
The Leadership Institute has enjoyed a long and successful history because of the dedication of past leaders, board members and supporters. With a strong board and staff in place in 2019, we encourage you to stop in,
For more information, visit www.pnw.edu/leadership-institute or contact leadershipinstitute@pnw.edu or (219) 989-2802.
