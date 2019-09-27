La PORTE — La Porte Hospital and Starke Hospital announced their Colleagues of the Quarter and the winner of their Daisy Award for Nursing for second quarter 2019. Five colleagues were honored.
La Porte Physician Network’s Colleague of the Quarter was Theresa Jorgenson, Customer Service Representative at La Porte Physician Network – Internal Medicine. Jorgenson was nominated by a co-worker who stated Jorgenson continuously works to meet her physician and patients’ needs. She lives the organization’s values through her service-oriented approach. She is polite, caring and eager to respond to patient questions, ensuring they are informed and comfortable. Jorgenson has been with the organization for 16 years and works at La Porte Physician Network’s Johnson Road location.
The Non-Clinical Colleague of the Quarter was Starke Hospital’s Dale Meiss, of the Security Department. Meiss is known for being helpful; he is always there to help in any and all situations. He helps out beyond his own responsibilities by taking up linen for the staff, removing extra wheelchairs out of the Emergency Department and getting extra beds or supplies at a moment’s notice. Meiss was thanked for his dedication to performing his job as well as stepping up to assist coworkers for the betterment of Starke Hospital patients.
La Porte Hospitals’ Clinical Colleague of the Quarter was Jose Hernandez Jara, Emergency Department Tech. Jara was recognized for being committed to his co-worker’s, day in and day out. He is described as the “train conductor” of the Emergency Department. He is astute and often pulled into different situations all at once while responding with a very polite, cheerful manner. A colleague remarked that “His consistent dedication, loyalty and character is the ultimate best example of an exemplary La Porte Hospital employee.”
The organization announced two Daisy Award winners for outstanding nursing care. Brittany Harper-Martens, R.N., of La Porte Hospital and Orlean Miller, R.N. of Starke Hospital. Harper-Martens was nominated by a patient for taking the time to talk to her about her concerns and fears. The patient, also a nurse, felt that she embodied the true spirit of what a nurse truly is. Her caring, nurturing nature, integrity, kindness and complete focus on patients earned her this award.
The Starke Hospital Daisy Award winner, Orlean Miller, R.N., was nominated by a patient who stated her grandfather was admitted on his 83rd birthday. His spirits were low as he was sick and in the hospital on his birthday. Miller provided exceptional care, was energetic, yet calm and took the time to listen carefully to him as well as his many family members. He answered their many questions with grace. When the patient was feeling better, he showed his appreciation by singing Miller his favorite song.
La Porte Hospital CEO, Ashley Dickinson expressed her gratitude for each of these winners and the many other nominees. She credited the compassionate, quality care they provide with contributing to the number of patients choosing both La Porte Hospital and Starke Hospital.
To join the La Porte or Starke Hospital family, review their career opportunities at https://www.laportehealth.com/career-opportunities.
