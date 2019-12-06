La PORTE — What started as a small welding shop with a single lathe in Pines, Indiana, in 1979 has not only survived to 2019, but continues to grow toward the future.
Winn Machine, now housing a wide array of CNC machines in its 15,000 square-foot facility in La Porte, celebrated its 40th anniversary with an open house, shop tours and machine demonstrations.
Owner Damon Gasaway started working at Winn Machine in 1987 as a floor sweeper, but he quickly developed a reputation as an exceptionally dependable worker, climbing his way up to the role of shop foreman in 1990, he said in a press release. Damon and his wife Dina purchased Winn Machine 1997, and the dream continues to this day.
“Dina and I were overwhelmed by the turnout. It was great to see suppliers, customers, Winn team members, city officials, family, and friends,” Damon said of the recent open house. “Being at Winn every day, it’s difficult to see how things have advanced, but conversations with our guests really helped show me how we continue to grow.”
Pointing out the competitiveness of machining industry, Damon said Winn Machine holds an ISO 9001 certification: a seal of quality machining, high ecological standards, and superior customer service.
“Our team members are focused on over-delivering for our clients and working hard to make them happy,” he explained.
According to Damon, Winn Machine is more than just a machine shop, though. As active members in the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, La Porte County Manufacturing Council, and the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, as well as sponsors for various children’s organizations and a training partner with local high schools, they are also invested in the La Porte community.
Now entering its 41st year, Winn Machine anticipates growth and advancement in machining technology, allowing for an expanded client base and persisting excellence in customer service, Damon said.
