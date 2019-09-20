King serving second year on Indiana Paralegal Association board

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Paralegal Association has annouced that Kristy King, of La Porte, is serving her second year as Ethic Director on the IPA Board of Directors.
The organization held its annual Installation Luncheon and Awards Ceremony at the Skyline Club in Indianapolis on July 17.
The officers and directors serve on the Board of Directors and volunteer their time for a one-year term, representing IPA’s members’ interests to the best of their skills and abilities. The elected officers and directors for the 2019-20 term are
President - Lottie Wathen IRP of Edinburgh, Johnson County (Clark, Quinn, Moses, Scott & Grahn, LLP)
Vice President - Everlla H. Savage IRP of McCordsville, Hancock County (Plews Shadley Racher & Braun LLP)
Secretary - Laura E. Adamaitis Thirion of Plainfield, Hendricks County (Katz Korin Cunningham LLP)
Treasurer - Kathy Thurston IRP of Indianapolis, Marion County (Hall Render Killian Heath & Lyman)
CLE Director - Cheri Spicer RP of Wanamaker, Marion County (Indiana Education Employment Relations Board)
Education Director - Nichole Miller of Avon, Hendricks County (Mallor Grodner LLP)
Ethics Director - Kristy King of La Porte, La Porte County (Howes & Howes, LLP)
Fundraising Director - Jodie Bergeron of Greenwood, Johnson County (Cohen & Malad LLP)
Job Bank Director - Julie Johnson IRP of Indianapolis, Marion County (Bose McKinney & Evans LLP)
Marketing/PR Director - Janice Wann-Snyder of Kempton, Tipton County (Nickloy & Barry LLP)
Membership Director - Amy Yeskie of Indianapolis, Marion County (Krieg DeVault LLP)
Monthly Meeting Director - Ellen Wilkerson of Franklin, Johnson County (Parr Richey Frandsen Patterson Kruse LLP)
Newsletter Director - Lucy R.S. Chandler of Indianapolis, Marion County (Hall Render Killian Heath & Lyman)
NFPA Primary Rep. - Tracey Woolsey RP of Mooresville, Morgan County (Cummins Inc.)
Parliamentarian - Sarah Ogden of Noblesville, Hamilton County (Cummins Inc.)
Technology Director - Jamie Burks CRP of Indianapolis, Marion County (Citizens Energy Group)
AWARDS
Each year, the IPA presents awards to honor its members who have displayed exceptional abilities and who put their many virtues to work to better the organization. The awards and recipients are as follows:
Outstanding New Member of the Year Award - Dawn Edmondson, Cantrell, Strenski & Mehringer LLP
Outstanding Board Member of the Year Award - Sarah Ogden, Cummins Inc.
Paralegal of the Year Award -Tracey Woolsey, Cummins Inc.
IPA Lifetime Achievement Award - Angela Hopson, Cummins Inc.
Paralegal Employer of the Year - to Plews Shadley Racher & Braun LLP (Indianapolis)
This award, originating in 2015, is given to a law firm, corporation, organization, or governmental entity that encourages membership of its paralegals in IPA, supports its paralegals attending IPA monthly meetings, supports IPA by sponsoring events, and actively promotes the education of current and future paralegals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.