Jaeger-Unitek marks 1,000 days of safety

La PORTE — Jaeger-Unitek has celebrated 1,000 consecutive days without a lost-time incident, according to Ron Bugg, Facility and Safety Manager. Jaeger-Unitek Sealing Solutions is a leading thermoplastic and rubber profile extrusion manufacturer in La Porte, founded in 1925.
“We just surpassed 1,000 days without a lost time injury and could not have achieved this milestone without the greatest associates in manufacturing," Bugg said. "I want to thank each and every one of our team members for a job well done. Insuring a safe work environment is our top priority and can only be achieved by fostering a culture of continuous improvements in our work methods.”
Company officials attribute the 1,000-day achievement to employee commitment to safety and preventative measures. This includes business processes for safety suggestions, audits, countermeasure implementation, associate recognition, guidance by the employee-based safety committee and company celebrations for key milestone achievements.
“The Jäger Group is fully committed to associate safety from Germany to China to La Porte, Indiana,” said Kevin Casey, president. “Our greatest strength as an organization is our people and our safety commitment starts with each team member in creating a safe workplace. We are proud of our team’s achievement and look forward to the next 1,000 days of success”.
