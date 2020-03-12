Jaeger-Unitek makes key leadership appointments

La PORTE — Jaeger-Unitek Sealing Solutions announced key leadership appointments with Christie Wester being named as Chief Financial Officer and Tricia Sena being named Marketing & Communications Manager.
Wester, a Butler University graduate launched her career with Ernst & Young as an auditor in Indianapolis and continued in the London, England office prior to returning to the Northwest Indiana area. As a Certified Public Accountant, she joined Jaeger-Unitek in 2016 as Accounting Manager.
