Jaeger-Unitek makes key leadership appointments

Jaeger-Unitek Sealing Solutions recently named Christie Wester as Chief Financial Officer and Tricia Sena as Marketing & Communications Manager.

 Submitted photo

La PORTE — Jaeger-Unitek Sealing Solutions announced key leadership appointments with Christie Wester being named as Chief Financial Officer and Tricia Sena being named Marketing & Communications Manager.

Wester, a Butler University graduate launched her career with Ernst & Young as an auditor in Indianapolis and continued in the London, England office prior to returning to the Northwest Indiana area. As a Certified Public Accountant, she joined Jaeger-Unitek in 2016 as Accounting Manager.

