INDIANAPOLIS — Ivy Tech Community College has named Rebecca Rahschulte vice president of K-14 initiatives and statewide partnerships.
According to Ivy Tech, Rahschulte most recently served as the site director for the Batesville location where she provided leadership, supervision and guidance in the development, delivery, administration and implementation of all programs and services at the Batesville site.
This is part of Ivy Tech’s focus on K-14 career pathway completions, which brings together K-12 school districts, community organizations, legislators and employers to meet the needs of the workforce. Rahschulte, in this role, will focus on building trusted partnerships and shared statewide strategic priorities. The position will lead all aspects of K-14 initiatives, including collaborating with chancellors and campus teams to develop focused and continuing communication plans designed for K-12 partners, high school students and parents outlining the benefits of the College’s comprehensive programming.
“Ivy Tech has created the state standard for enabling students to earn college credit and begin preparing for their future careers while still in high school,” Rahschulte said. “I look forward to working with our statewide partners as we continue to build educational pathways for students and serve the communities of Indiana.”
Rahschulte has been with Ivy Tech for more than 15 years. She served as Dean of Arts, Sciences and Education for the legacy Lawrenceburg/Batesville campus, with additional roles as faculty, program chair and interim chancellor at the Madison campus. Rahschulte also contributed to the campus restructure process and served as a strategic rotation lead for the College’s strategic plan.
“Rebecca brings tremendous knowledge, talent and energy to the academic affairs team,” said Kara Monroe, provost/senior vice president, Ivy Tech Community College. “Rebecca will guide Ivy Tech as we continue to strengthen valued statewide partnerships. She will lead the way in helping high school students secure college credentials through our dual credit and dual enrollment programming.”
Rahschulte holds a Bachelor’s degree in psychology, as well as both a Master’s of Education and Doctorate of Philosophy in school psychology. She supported students as a school psychologist from 2002 to 2009, and she began her career at Ivy Tech as an adjunct professor in 2004. She received the Ivy Tech Student Service Award for Outstanding Faculty Contributions in 2010 and the Ivy Tech President’s Award for Excellence in Instruction in 2014. As an engaged member of her community, Rahschulte devotes some of her free time to serving as a United Way board member and actively participating on the Batesville Chamber of Commerce board.
