VALPARAISO — Indiana Professionals Recovery Program (IPRP), provider of a monitoring program for professionals who are struggling with drug or alcohol addiction, announced the promotion of Tracy Traut to Program Director.
“We are exceptionally pleased that Tracy has accepted this leadership role as Program Director. She has been a key part of the program’s success, and we are excited to promote her to this position where she can lead IPRP to the next level,” said David Cummins, Medical Director at IPRP.
Traut previously held the position of Clinical Case Manager at IPRP. She has worked in the field of Mental Health and Addictions since 2007 and received her MS in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Indiana University Northwest. There, she also received her BA in Psychology and an AA in Women and Gender Studies. She completed training at the University of Cincinnati in Cognitive Behavioral Interventions for Substance Abusers, Anger Management and Brain2Brain Training for anxiety and PTSD.
“I am looking forward to continuing to make improvements that will benefit our team, clients, and the community,” Traut said. “It has been a great experience working within the diverse team here at IPRP, and I appreciate the opportunity to further my involvement and help the organization continue to grow.”
IPRP is a confidential monitoring program for health care professionals who are currently struggling with addiction. This program works to ensure public safety and safe practice of health care professionals through education, monitoring, accountability and support.
If you suspect an employee or co-worker is impaired, or you are struggling with substance use disorder, reach out today. Email IPRP at info@INPRP.org, or call toll free at (844) 687-7399.
