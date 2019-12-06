PORTER, Ind. — Each year Indiana Dunes Tourism (IDT) awards funds through its Tourism Promotion Grant Program to local Porter County businesses and organizations committed to bringing in visitors from outside of Northwest Indiana.
This year, IDT awarded $38,100 to support the building of new attractions and the organization and marketing of festivals, events, meetings, conventions and sports tournaments that promote visitation.
Indiana Dunes Tourism's 2020 grant recipients are NWI Food Council, Art Barn School of Art, Chautauqua in the Dunes, Chesterton Porter Rotary Club, Duneland Chamber of Commerce, Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest, Lutheran Music Program, Portage Township YMCA, Porter County Sherriff's Office, Association of Artists and Craftsmen of Porter County (The Chesterton Art Center), Duneland Economic Development Company, Inc., Kankakee Valley Historical Society, Lake County Historical Society, LTC Media LLC, Museums of Porter County, Northwest Indiana Excellence in Theatre Foundation, Northwest Indiana Paddling Association Inc., Portage Township Live Entertainment Association, Portage Township Parks and Recreation, Lutheran Basketball Association of America, and Northwest Indiana Junior Golf Association.
“Every year we are thrilled to see our community organizations stepping up to improve the Indiana Dunes area,” said Sandy Remijas, Operations Director of Indiana Dunes Tourism and the Tourism Promotion Grant Program manager. “These grants allow us to offer support that may not be available anywhere else.”
Grants can be used for such things as developing and enhancing attractions, as well as advertising, printing and promotional expenses that bring visitors to the area and encourage overnight stays. The funds can also be used to develop brochures, websites and other tools that further promote visitation.
“As a tourism entity,” said Lorelei Weimer, the Executive Director of Indiana Dunes Tourism, “we are constantly striving to further improve the product and economic development of our region. The Indiana Dunes Tourism Promotion Grant Program helps our local organizations grow, benefiting both tourists and residents alike.”
The following grants were available for-profit, nonprofit and government entities: product development—$5,000 annually; sports sponsorship—$3,000 annually; marketing—$2,500 (first year), $1,500 (second year) and $1,000 (third year); festivals and events—$2,500 (first year), $1,500 (second year) and $1,000 (third year); and meetings, conventions and seminars—$2,500 (first year), $1,500 (second year) and $1,000 (third year).
Indiana Dunes Tourism is the official destination marketing, planning and development organization for the Indiana Dunes area/Porter County, IN. Organizations interested in learning more about Indiana Dunes Tourism and its many opportunities should visit www.indianadunes.com or call (219) 926-2255. Information about the 2021 grant program will be available in the fall of 2020.
