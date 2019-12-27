Horizon Bank donates $35K to Friendship Botanic Gardens

MICHIGAN CITY — Horizon Bank Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Craig Dwight, presented a donation of $35,000 to Friendship Botanic Gardens on Nov. 19 for partial funding of a new wedding and event venue.
“A few years ago when we started the journey to restore Friendship Botanic Gardens, I asked Horizon Bank to help us and Craig Dwight came to our aid with moral and financial support,” said Friendship Botanic Gardens President John Leinweber. “He gave us encouragement right from the beginning.”
The newly constructed Celebration Pavilion is a premiere venue that can hold up to 250 guests comfortably for business meetings, concerts, special events, wedding receptions and more. The pavilion has lighting, ceiling fans and retractable sides.
The pavilion overlooks Lake Lucerne, which has a magnificent multi-colored fountain that stands over 28 feet tall. It is also located in close proximity to the ArcelorMittal Children’s Garden and play area for younger guests. This new structure is the first-ever major building in the Gardens and will serve the community with a meeting and outdoor space to gather and host events of all sorts.
Since 2016, Horizon Bank has been a generous donor, awarding Friendship Botanic Gardens with over $103,000 towards the development of gardens, electrical needs and equipment for the grounds and now the Celebration Pavilion.
“Horizon Bank is a proud supporter of Friendship Botanic Gardens, which is a real asset to our community and is supported by a strong core group of volunteers,” Dwight said.
In 2017, they donated more than $40,000 for the development of the Horizon Bank A-Maze-Ing Labyrinth Garden, which serves as a primary place for peace, meditation, and prayer. It consists of 500 chokeberry plants and will grow over 5 feet tall.
“I am eternally grateful to Craig and Horizon Bank. They are a tremendous asset to our community!” stated Leinweber.
Friendship Botanic Gardens is located at 2055 E. U.S. 12, Michigan City. For more information contact (219) 878-9885, info@friendshipgardens.org or visit their Facebook event page.
