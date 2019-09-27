MICHIGAN CITY — Steve Kring, Horizon Bank regional president of Northwest Indiana, has announced Cara Jones as the new Business Banker for Horizon’s Michigan City market.
Jones joined Horizon in 2015 as a Branch Manager for Horizon’s largest office in Michigan City located at 3631 Franklin St. where she oversaw branch operations, sales and risk management. In her new role, she will provide specialized banking services to business customers including financial counseling, lending and treasury management as well as market retention and business development, Horizon said.
According to Horizon Bank, Jones was born and raised in Michigan City and is active in the community serving on the Board of Directors for the Michigan City Rotary Club and the Salvation Army of Michigan City.
Horizon Bank President Jim Neff president also announced the recent promotion of Amber Cable to executive assistant.
Cable joined Horizon in October 2017 as an Administrative Assistant to Neff bringing more than 8 years of administrative assistance experience from working for the Chancellor at a local University. According to Horizon, her expertise is fostering relationships with community partners, event planning and providing superior support to senior level administration and boards.
Cable continues to assist Neff but has also taken on additional responsibilities which include providing direct administrative support to Craig Dwight, chairman and CEO. Her new responsibilities include coordinating special corporate events, preserving company policies, and to serve as a liaison between Horizon’s Board of Directors and senior management teams.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving northern and central Indiana, and southern and central Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.
—From staff reports
