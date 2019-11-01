Horizon announces record earnings

MICHIGAN CITY — Horizon Bancorp has announced its unaudited financial results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended Sept. 30, 2019. All share data has been adjusted to reflect Horizon’s three-for-two stock split effective June 15, 2018.
Summary:
Net income for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019, was $20.5 million, or $0.46 diluted earnings per share, compared to $13.1 million, or $0.34 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2018. This represents the highest quarterly net income and diluted earnings per share in the Company’s history.
Core net income for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019 increased 54.4 percent to $20.3 million, or $0.45 diluted earnings per share, compared to $13.2 million, or $0.34 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2018. According to Horizon, this represents the highest quarterly core net income and core diluted earnings per share in the company’s history.
Net income for the first nine months of 2019 was $48.0 million, or $1.11 diluted earnings per share, compared to $40 million, or $1.04 diluted earnings per share, for the first nine months of 2018. According to Horizon, this represents the highest year-to-date net income and diluted earnings per share as of Sept. 30 in the Company’s history.
Core net income for the first nine months of 2019 was $52.1 million, or $1.21 diluted earnings per share, compared to $39.9 million, or $1.04 diluted earnings per share, for the first nine months of 2018. This represents the highest year-to-date core net income and core diluted earnings per share as of Sept. 30 in the Company’s history.
Net interest margin for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019 was 3.82 percent compared to 3.73 percent and 3.67 percent for the quarters ended June 30, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2018, respectively. The increase in net interest margin from the second quarter of 2019 and third quarter of 2018 reflects an increase in the yield of interest-earning assets as loans continue to reprice upward and a decrease in cost of borrowings, along with a stabilization in deposit pricing.
Core net interest margin for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019 was 3.67 percent compared to 3.61 percent and 3.59 percent for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2018, respectively.
Return on average assets was 1.60 percent for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 1.26 percent for the third quarter of 2018. Return on average assets was 1.33 percent for both the first nine months of 2019 and 2018.
Core return on average assets for the third quarter of 2019 was 1.58 percent compared to 1.27 percent for the third quarter of 2018. Core return on average assets was 1.44 percent for the first nine months of 2019 compared to 1.32 percent for the first nine months of 2018.
Return on average equity was 12.72 percent for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 10.87 percent for the third quarter of 2018. Return on average equity was 10.88 percent for the first nine months of 2019 compared to 11.43 percent for the first nine months of 2018.
Core return on average equity for the third quarter of 2019 was 12.59 percent compared to 10.95 percent for the third quarter of 2018. Core return on average equity was 11.83 percent for the first nine months of 2019 compared to 11.41 percent for the first nine months of 2018.
Horizon’s tangible book value per share increased to $10.31 at Sept. 30, 2019, compared to $9.91 and $9.04 at June 30, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2018, respectively. This represents the highest tangible book value per share in the company’s history, Horizon said.
On July 16, 2019, Horizon’s Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program for up to 2,250,000 shares of Horizon’s issued and outstanding common stock, no par value. As of Sept. 30, 2019, Horizon had repurchased a total of 99,407 shares at an average price per share of $16.04.
Horizon consolidated its two Midland, Michigan full-service branches into one location on Sept. 6, 2019.
