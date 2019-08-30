HAMMOND & WESTVILLE, Ind. – Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) College of Business will partner with Harbour Trust & Investment Management Company for their first Digital Marketing Competition (DMC).
Teams across the world are already hard at work researching and formulating their marketing strategies to help Harbour Trust grow its business throughout the United States.
“Harbour Trust & Investment Company is pleased to announce a collaborative effort with PNW’s College of Business. We’ve developed a challenging case study to create a strategic marketing campaign for Harbour,” said Mike Hackett, vice president and trust officer. “Through the efforts of the PNW College of Business, this opportunity has been introduced to approximately 1,800 professors across the world.”
The DMC consists of two rounds. In round one, student teams submit an eight-minute video of their campaign ideas to be reviewed by a panel of digital marketing professionals. Five teams will then be invited by the panel to compete at the finals Dec. 7 in the White Lodging Professional Sales Lab at the Purdue Northwest Hammond Campus.
Finalists will pitch their marketing strategies directly to Harbour Trust’s leadership team and digital marketing professionals in the hopes of winning one of three top prizes: $1,000 for first place, $500 for second and $250 for third place.
The campaign from the first place team will also be used by Harbour Trust as the basis for future growth and expansion of its organization.
Harbour Trust is an independent trust company with more than $750 million in assets under management with clients in 37 states.
For further details, visit DigitalMarketingCompetition.com or contact Matthew Hanson, clinical assistant professor of Marketing in the PNW College of Business, at hansonm@pnw.edu or (219) 302-6075.
