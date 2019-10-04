Great Lakes Grand Prix Golf Outing supports Reins of Life

MICHIGAN CITY — After a very successful first Great Lakes Grand Prix Golf Outing, Visit Michigan City La Porte was able to provide a fiscal boost to Reins of Life Inc. Therapeutic Horseback Riding.
Visit Michigan City La Porte along with the Michigan City Park Department was happy to donate $4,095.25 to Reins of Life Inc. This money was raised at the Golf Outing hosted at the Michigan City Golf Course this summer with all proceeds going to “Reins”.
Their mission is to improve the quality of life for children and adults with disabilities through equine-assisted therapy. Horseback riding is recognized as a beneficial mode of therapy by The American Physical Therapy Association and The American Occupational Therapy Association.
“We were happy to present the group with a check to help them along and service more people in the region. We are always amazed when we hear stories about what their volunteers do and how they improve the quality of life for some very deserving people, ” said Jack Arnett, executive director of Visit Michigan City La Porte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.