Franciscan Health Michigan City launches new bariatric services

MICHIGAN CITY — Patients who once had to drive two counties away for bariatric surgery and services can now find weight loss assistance closer to home in La Porte County.
Franciscan Health Michigan City has opened a bariatric services office at Woodland Health Center, 8865W CR-400N Suite 125 in Michigan City. The office will provide treatment and support for patients before and after their weight loss surgery, which can be done at Franciscan Health Michigan City.
The staff includes bariatric surgeons Dr. Thomas Shin, MD, FACS, who is bariatric program medical director, and Dr. Sandra Wischmeyer, DO. Both are independent physicians who choose to practice at Franciscan Health. A full complement of registered dietitians and registered nurses are also available to assist patients on their journey to better health.
This clinical team is dedicated to supporting patients throughout the bariatric surgery process, including preparation for surgery, post-operative recovery and changes in diet and lifestyle. “It’s an amazing service and an amazing resource that we will be able to provide to this area,” Wischmeyer said.
Wischmeyer said they recommend patients to initially go to a bariatric seminar to learn why the surgical program is the best way to lose weight. Then the patient can make an appointment with one of the surgeons in the clinic for a consultation.
The next bariatric services seminar is at 1 p.m., Sunday at Franciscan Health Michigan City in the Blessed Maria Theresia Bonzel Community Room.
Shin encourages people struggling with weight loss to come to the seminar to ask questions and learn more about bariatric surgery. “This is probably the biggest and best decision they can make to improve their health and improve their quality of life. It’s a safe and effective procedure,” he said, stressing that the earlier a person opts for surgery, the more effective it is in preventing worsening medical conditions.
For more information about Franciscan Health Michigan City bariatric services, call (219) 214-4401, or go online at franciscanhealth.org and search for bariatric services.
