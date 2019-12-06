MICHIGAN CITY — Touting itself as a modern coffee roaster and cafe, FLUID Coffeebar is bringing its pour over and single origin coffee to downtown Michigan City, and will be celebrating the fact with a grand opening today.
“Expanding into Michigan City was a no-brainer for us. The city and community was very welcoming,” said Chuck and Allison Scates, proprietors of FLUID Coffee Roasting Lab and Lounge. “We are very excited to be here and looking forward to being part of the Uptown Arts District.”
Located at 518 Franklin St. with more than 2,600 square feet of space, the Michigan City FLUID will seat 30 to 40 people and provide private meeting or training rooms that can be rented out. This includes a conference room seating eight, which will be available to the general public. The grand opening is Friday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. with an open mic and lots of coffee concoctions.
This new wave-styled cafe produces single-origin roasts and a selection of dual-origin coffees including blends of Guatemalan and Brazilian coffee beans. The Michigan City location will house a state-of-the-art roastery from Tinker Coffee Co. in Indianapolis.
According to the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, FLUID will also be roasting coffee in-house on a Probat coffee roaster, and offers plenty of space to entertain local breweries and bars who would like to collaborate and learn more about coffee. There will be tours and educational opportunities at the lab beginning in the spring of 2020.
In addition to brewing and crafting various versions of coffee, FLUID intends to support and promote the local art scene through incorporating more street art and providing another gathering place for Michigan City creators, the EDCMC said.
Originating in downtown Valparaiso, Indiana, Fluid offers vegetarian and vegan fare food options, using natural, locally sourced ingredients. All syrups are handcrafted and specialty drinks are made from scratch.
“This was a fun company to work with,” said Clarence Hulse, executive director of the EDCMS. “The owners have a vision and this business will bring a very cool vibe to our thriving downtown.”
