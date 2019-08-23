MICHIGAN CITY — It wasn’t just the sunny skies and gentle breeze warming Centier Bank on Aug. 16 – the family-owned-and-operated financial institution received plenty of well wishes from community leaders, business neighbors, sponsors, supporters and customers at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest branch.
Over 100 guests were expected to show up for the event, celebrating the July 30 grand opening of the 63rd location – 5501 Franklin St. – for Indiana’s largest private family-owned bank.
“We are excited to expand our brand of family banking into the Michigan City community,” said Michael Schrage, president and CEO of Centier Bank. “We’ve long had a Michigan City branch in our plans, and we’re proud to be expanding in this community that is seeing so much promise and growth.”
After a successful opening in La Porte in 2004, it was “a natural progression to have one in Michigan City,” he said. “There’s a lot happening in this section of the city. We want to be part of the welcoming entry into this great city.
“The city has been on the upswing. It’s a very cohesive city that supports progressiveness and cohesion – we see a renaissance on the lakefront that will carry on throughout the city. I look forward to great years here in the Michigan City community.”
Centier was fortunate to work with Triangle Liquors on a high-profile site that has easy access, Schrage said.
Mayor Ron Meer cut the blue ribbon for the bank – whose Indiana presence dates back to 1895, when Schrage’s great-grandfather, Henry Schrage, opened the Bank of Whiting.
“It’s great to have you as part of our progress,” Meer said. “I look at this as a regional thing – not just for Michigan City. To go back in the 1800s and see Centier Bank still carrying on is great.”
President Katie Eaton said the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce “is thrilled to have Centier as a member of the Chamber and as a member of the Michigan City community. The bank has already proven to be a strong community partner and we look forward to future collaborations with them and their employees.”
The new branch, with over 1,800 square feet of banking space, has drive-up capabilities, a drive-up Smart EZ-Deposit ATM, and night deposit capabilities. Inside, customers can enjoy free Wi-Fi, a tech bar and a coffee bar featuring locally brewed coffee.
Pia Parrott, who served as assistant branch manager at Centier’s Chesterton South location, has been promoted to branch manager for Michigan City. A Centier employee since 2008, said she was “excited and honored” at the opportunity.
“The community has been so welcoming to us. Honored is my overall feeling. I am thrilled at the opportunity to serve as the branch manager for Centier’s long-awaited Michigan City location,” she said.
“I can’t wait to start connecting with the community, be an ambassador for Centier and showcase what a true community bank is all about.”
Community was the word of choice throughout the event.
As the bank’s “Heart of the Community” brochures explain: “Center Bank associates work to be at the heart of every community we serve. Through volunteerism, sponsorships, donations, and a culture driven by values, we ‘WOW’ our clients with our Servant Heart Culture.”
Demonstrating that commitment early, the bank presented the Boys & Girls Club of Michigan City with a check for $1,250. Executive Director Brandi Lewis was on hand to receive the check, and several club board members also attended.
“We’re thrilled and so excited to have Centier Bank in our community. Their support will help us serve our youth and continue to insure they reach their full potential,” Lewis said.
“Our foundation has always been community,” said Anthony Contrucci, vice president of community relations and business development. “We are extra passionate about preserving the legacy. We obsess about remaining that community bank.”
He said Centier associates logged over 20,000 hours of community service last year.
Five hundred of those were from the branch in La Porte and other Centier associates based there, according to Mike Bober, La Porte branch manager and Centier assistant vice president.
“I’m excited to have a second location in La Porte County,” he said. “We’ve received very open arms from the Chamber, the community itself, and the Michigan City Economic Development Corporation. It’s been awesome.
“We are a very community-driven bank. We want to be out and active in the community.”
And that includes hiring in the community. There are currently openings for assistant branch manager and universal banker positions in MC. Interested applicants can visit centier.com/careers for information.
The new branch is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. For more information, contact Parrott at (219) 926-1161, ext. 3172, or psquires@centier.com.
125 Years and still growing
Merrillville-based Centier Bank last week announced its ninth consecutive quarter of pre-tax earnings growth. Centier, named by Forbes as the No. 1-ranked bank in Indiana for 2019, recently surpassed $4.7 billion in assets. It also achieved $4 billion in total loans in the second quarter; and Centier Financial Partners, which offers trust, retirement and investment services, has seen revenues grow over 18% year-to-date.
“We continue to see success arise from the high quality of service we provide along with the Servant Heart Culture our associates display in their interactions,” said Michael Schrage, president and CEO of Centier. “We are growing on a strong, steady basis with a foundation built upon forming long-lasting relationships with our clients and communities.”
Following the opening of its long-awaited Michigan City branch in late July, Centier will be opening new branches in Elkhart (September) and Fort Wayne (November). Centier’s downtown Indianapolis branch is also set to relocate in late August, and continued growth is anticipated in 2020, the bank’s 125th year of family-owned operation, Schrage said.
Centier’s community focus has also grown in 2019, he said, as shown by the amount of time and resources associates are spending in community outreach, such as leadership on community boards, assisting organizations with their time and talents, as well as financial literacy initiatives. Associates have volunteered over 10,000 hours to nearly 700 organizations throughout the state so far this year, he said.
