CVS to offer virtual health visits

La PORTE COUNTY — CVS Health has announced that MinuteClinic, the company’s retail medical clinic, has rolled out its virtual visit offering in eight additional states, including Indiana.
People with minor illnesses and injuries, skin conditions and other wellness needs can seek care through MinuteClinic Video Visits, a telehealth offering that provides patients with access to care 24 hours a day, seven days a week from their mobile device or computer, a statement from the company said.
“We’re excited to continue to expand the availability of MinuteClinic Video Visits as we continue to build our national practice for this service,” said Sharon Vitti, president of MinuteClinic.
“The expansion of this MinuteClinic service enables us to provide even more people with access to an innovative, on-demand health care option and demonstrates our commitment to delivering high-quality care when and where our patients need it, at prices they can afford.”
A CVS Health study found that 95 percent of patients who opted to receive a telehealth visit during the pilot phase of the program were highly satisfied with the quality of care they received, Vitti said.
In the same study, 95 percent of patients were satisfied with the convenience of using the telehealth service and the overall telehealth experience, she said. Since MinuteClinic Video Visits launched in August 2018, thousands of visits have been conducted in 18 states and Washington, D.C., over half outside traditional clinic hours.
Working collaboratively with Teladoc and leveraging its technology platform, patients can receive care via a MinuteClinic Video Visit, initiated through their computer or mobile device, including through the CVS Pharmacy app, the statement said.
Patients experience the same care they receive at traditional MinuteClinic locations inside select CVS Pharmacy and Target stores, including stores in La Porte, Chesterton and Valparaiso.
Video visits can be used to provide care for patients ages 2 and older seeking treatment for a minor illness, minor injury, or skin conditions, Vitti said. Each patient will complete a health questionnaire and be matched to a board-certified health care provider licensed in their state, who will review the questionnaire with the patient’s medical history, and proceed with the video-enabled visit.
During a Video Visit, the provider will assess the patient’s condition and determine the appropriate course of treatment following clinical care guidelines. For patients who require a prescription as part of their treatment plan, the provider will submit the prescription to the patient’s preferred pharmacy.
If it is determined the patient should be seen in person for follow-up care or testing, the provider will recommend that the patient visit a health care provider in their community, such as their primary care provider or a nearby MinuteClinic.
A MinuteClinic Video Visit costs $59, payable by credit, debit, FSA and HSA cards. Insurance coverage will be added in coming months. Information is available on the clinic locator on the MinuteClinic website or the CVS Pharmacy app.
—From staff reports
