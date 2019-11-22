La PORTE — Bill Trowbridge, announced recently that after seven years he will be stepping down as President and CEO of Paladin, a charitable non-profit dedicated to serving children, seniors, and persons with developmental disabilities.
He is slated to become CEO of Regional Health Systems — an $88 million human services corporation based in Merrillville, Indiana, comprised of affiliated organizations including Regional Mental Health Center, Geminus Corporation, and Lake Park Residential Care.
Trowbridge is credited with Paladin’s growth from a small struggling developmental disability center in Michigan City to a comprehensive human services organization that serves thousands of clients and families throughout Northwest Indiana.
A tireless proponent of partnerships and collaborations, Trowbridge’s enthusiasm drove the consolidation of organizations such as Michiana Resources, Parents & Friends, the La Porte County Council on Aging, and the Child Care Consortium —all of which make up Paladin.
“Bill has had an enormously successful tenure as CEO. As the architect of the strategy to develop strategic partnerships and pursue mergers/acquisitions, he has completely transformed Paladin and placed us in an incredibly strong position,” said Mike Breakey, Chairman of the Board for Paladin. To-wit, during Trowbridge’s time, Paladin grew from a $1.7 million operating budget with 56 employees, to a nearly $15 million organization with over 400 staff serving thousands of clients and families daily.
Trowbridge is particularly proud of the acquisition of the La Porte County Council on Aging in 2014 and the acquiring of disability services in Lake County from a for-profit company in 2018. In both cases, the services were in jeopardy of closing down.
By stepping-in, Paladin ensured a transportation system would continue for tens of thousands medically-necessary rides for the elderly in La Porte County, and hundreds of persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities would have a day service program available in Lake County.
Although Trowbridge has been the face of Paladin for several years, he is confident he is leaving it in good hands.
“Paladin is tremendously fortunate to have a supportive Board and a talented senior staff that is ready for the challenges that face our industry,” said Trowbridge. “Paladin would not be anywhere near its current position without the contributions of the leadership team who have always ensured we pursue our mission in a fiscally responsible way and with zealous focus on quality of services.”
Upon Trowbridge’s departure, Kimberly Latchford, currently Paladin’s Vice President for Participant Services, will serve as the interim President until a permanent replacement is found.
“Kim has served Paladin for over 23 years in various capacities," Trowbridge said. "She is an amazing advocate for persons with developmental disabilities and an accomplished leader — I can think of no one I trust more to lead Paladin through this transition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.