MICHIGAN CITY — Century 21 Affiliated has announce that Bobbie Cavic is Top Selling and Top Volume Agent for November. Bobbie is Licensed in Indiana and Michigan, and continually active in NW Indiana and SW Michigan real estate for more than 15 years. Recipient of the Century 21 Centurion Award, the highest individual production recognition award designated by Century 21 Corporate.
Jamal Agemy is Top Listing Agent. He is a five time Customer Service and two time Customer Service Pinnacle Award Winner.
