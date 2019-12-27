Centier names Zurbriggen as Financial Education and Community Outreach Coordinator

MERRILLVILLE – Michael E. Schrage, President and CEO of Centier Bank, has announced the appointment of Lauren Zurbriggen as Financial Education and Community Outreach Coordinator at Centier Bank.
As part of her role in the Community Relations Department, Zurbriggen is launching a new series of financial literacy programs as a part of the bank’s larger Centier To You educational outreach initiative.
Zurbriggen shared that her goal for Centier To You is to not only provide individuals with information on how to improve their financial wellness, but to also answer questions and receive guidance from Centier’s experts.
“Our first outreach effort will focus on identity theft because December is Identity Theft Awareness and Prevention Month,” Zurbriggen said. “Centier associates throughout our footprint will be hosting education events at local libraries, companies, non-profit organizations and even inside Centier branches.”
Zurbriggen brings experience from over 10 years of working with non-profit organizations including Parents as Teachers, YMCA, and St. Jude House. Working with youth and families has been her core focus. Being fulfilled by helping others, she has a passion for community service making her a natural fit at Centier Bank.
“Over the years I have worked alongside countless families and individuals struggling to become financially independent. I am grateful that my role at Centier gives me the opportunity to provide individuals of all income levels the necessary tools and support to improve their financial wellbeing and ultimately, achieve their goals,” she explained.
For more information about financial education at Centier, please call (219) 755-6140 ext. 1832, email Zurbriggen at lzurbriggen@centier.com or visit www.centier.com.
