CENTIER GIVES TO HELP UNITED WAY

Submitted photo / Centier BankOn Giving Tuesday, Centier Bank presented a $50,000 donation to the United Way as part of its annual contribution campaign, which will help fund more than 100 local programs. For the past several years, Centier Bank has partnered with United Way chapters across the state, and this latest donation supports United Way organizations in 11 counties, including La Porte, Porter and St. Joseph. Present at the check presentation were, from left, Kasandra Tenbarge, director of development at Porter County LAUW; Mike Schrage, president/CEO of Centier Bank; Lisa Daugherty, president/CEO of Lake Area United Way; Brandi Adams, relationship manager for Lake County of Lake Area United Way; Jen Doffin, vice president/regional manager at Centier; and Anthony Contrucci, vice president of business development at Centier. 

