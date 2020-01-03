Centier donates $30,000 to American Cancer Society

MERRILLVILLE – Anthony Contrucci, Vice President of Community and Business Development at Centier Bank, is pleased to announce the recent $30,000 community donation to the American Cancer Society.
Contrucci stated that the donation is the result of year-long fundraising efforts and initiatives, event participation, as well as a company match by the bank.
In 2019, Centier associates participated in various Relay for Life as well as Making Strides Against Breast Cancer charity walks throughout Centier Bank’s Indiana footprint. These events help fund cancer research, crucial patient care programs, and education and prevention initiatives.
“Centier Bank is proud to support the American Cancer Society, once again, by giving towards and participating in multiple Relay for Life and Making Strides events throughout Indiana,” said Contrucci. “Each year, our associates come together to walk and raise funds for each county event. Thank you to this wonderful organization for all that they do!”
Centier Bank wraps up a banner year for giving, with total corporate donations in excess of $1.25 million to more than 800 organizations, as well as nearly 600 associates contributing approximately 18,000 volunteer hours.
Janet Wartman, Senior Community Development Manager at the American Cancer Society said the organization is honored to have an enthusiastic corporate partner in Centier Bank.
“Thousands of area cancer patients and survivors will continue to benefit from Centier Bank's generosity," Wartman said. “Year after year, Centier associates from across The Region work hard to support the American Cancer Society. Centier’s associates are some of the most amazing people we’ve worked with – they are giving, kindhearted, and truly want to lend helping hands whenever they can.”
For more information on the American Cancer Society, visit www.cancer.org. For more information on Centier, visit www.centier.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.