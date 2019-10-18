Centier Bank ranked among 'Best Banks to Work For' list

MERRILLVILLE – For each of the past seven years, Centier Bank has ranked among American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For” list, and for the second consecutive year, Centier was recognized as the top-ranked bank in the state of Indiana.
Centier Bank also ranked 6th nationwide in American Banker’s overall rankings, a significant jump from last year’s 10th spot. The publication ranked banks nationwide, evaluating volunteering and charitable contributions, as well as leadership philosophy, recruitment, and diversity, among other factors. It also cited Centier’s annual Celebration of Excellence, talent acquisition efforts, the organization’s culture and associate’s experiences in its ranking.
“This recognition is truly a testament to our associates and the care they put toward each other, professionally and personally,” said Chrisanne Christ, Senior Partner in Human Resource Development at Centier Bank. “Creating a world-class culture for our associates is a high priority. When they are valued, they are able to provide a memorable experience to our clients for all their banking needs.”
The nationally renowned American Banker publication creates the list based on extensive employee surveys and reviews employer benefits and policies. This is the seventh year American Banker has conducted its ranking of Best Banks to Work For.
“Our associates are our biggest champions, so to know their feedback is the driving force behind this accolade is invaluable,” said Mike Schrage, President and CEO of Centier Bank. “This distinction is truly a reflection of the Servant Heart Culture we cultivate at Centier. Our continued growth is a testament to our hardworking, talented and passionate group.”
Having recently crossed the $4.7 billion in assets milestone, Centier was one of the largest banks in American Banker’s Top 10. Only two other banks based in Indiana were named on the list.
For more information on American Banker’s rankings, visit www.americanbanker.com.
