MICHIGAN CITY — Franciscan Physician Network Heart Center Michigan City has welcomed two cardiologists, Dr. Eyad Alhaj, MD, and Dr. Abdullah Quddus, MD, to its staff.
Also, urologist Dr. Robert K. Korsch, DO, has joined the Franciscan Medical Pavilion staff in Michigan City.
Alhaj is board certified in cardiology fellowship-trained in cardiac electrophysiology. He trained at Damascus University School of Medicine in Damascus, Syria and performed his residency at Wayne State University in Detroit. He had a fellowship in cardiology at Rutgers/New Jersey Medical School in Newark, New Jersey, and a fellowship in cardiac electrophysiology at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Illinois.
Alhaj’s clinical interests include cardiology, electrophysiology, heart failure and cardiac imaging.
Quddus is board certified in echocardiography and nuclear cardiology. He trained at Allama Iqbal Medical College in Lahore, Pakistan and performed his residency at Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. He had fellowships in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology at St. Luke’s University Health Network in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Quddus’ clinical interests include clinical cardiology, echocardiography, nuclear cardiology, left/right catheterization and interventions, peripheral vascular disease and interventions, transesophageal echocardiography, intravascular ultrasound, transcatheter aortic valve implantations, balloon aortic valvuloplasty, FFR and iFR, optical coherence tomography and MitraClip.
Franciscan Physician Network Heart Center Michigan City is on the fourth floor of the Franciscan Medical Pavilion, located in the Outpatient Center at Franciscan Health Michigan City, 3500 Franciscan Way. To make an appointment, go online at FranciscanDocs.org or call (219) 878-8200.
Korsch trained at Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in Downers Grove, Illinois. He performed his residency at Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.
Korsch’s clinical interests include benign prostatic hyperplasia, erectile dysfunction, kidney stones, prostate, kidney and bladder cancers and overactive bladder and urinary incontinence.
Franciscan Physician Network is on the third floor of the Franciscan Medical Pavilion, located in the Outpatient Center at Franciscan Health Michigan City, 3500 Franciscan Way. To make an appointment, go online at FranciscanDocs.org or call (219) 877-1880
