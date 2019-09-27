Tiangson joins La Porte Physician Network at MC office
La PORTE – Maribonn Tiangson, M.D., an Internal Medicine physician, has joined La Porte Physician Network. Tiangson is accepting new patients at her office at La Porte Hospital’s Lifeworks Campus at 3777 N. Frontage Road, Suite 900, Michigan City.
“We are pleased to have Dr. Tiangson, join La Porte Physician Network” said Ashley Dickinson, La Porte Hospital Chief Executive Officer. “Her experience, skills, and compassion are a perfect fit for our organization and the Michigan City area.”
Tiangson obtained her medical degree from the University of the East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center in the Philippines and completed her medical residency at Louis A. Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago.
“The best thing about practicing internal medicine is being able to build an alliance with my patients. Identifying their signs and symptoms and listening closely to them makes all the difference in helping them be as healthy as possible,” said Tiangson.
Her areas of interest include general internal medicine, chronic disease management, and preventive medicine.
La Porte Physician Network is a multi-specialty physician group with locations in Michigan City, La Porte, New Carlisle, Westville, North Judson and Knox.
To make an appointment with Tiangson call (219) 877-3841 or visit laportephysiciannetwork.com to request an appointment.
Centier Bank promotes Plank
MERRILLVILLE – Michael E. Schrage, President and CEO of Centier Bank, has announced the appointment of Dan Plank to Senior Vice President of Facilities Management of Centier Bank.
Plank joined Centier in late 2014 as Director of Facilities Management. Prior to joining Centier, he served as Executive Director of Facilities for more than 20 years at two community hospitals. Plank received his Bachelor’s of Science and Master’s of Business Administration from Purdue University, and his Associates Degree in Computer Sciences from Ivy Tech Community College.
“Over the last five years, Dan has demonstrated his leadership in facility management, as well as within his team,” said Deborah Lumpkin, a Senior Partner at Centier Bank. “Dan’s achievements and accomplishments span far beyond these initiatives, he personifies the organization’s values and demonstrates his commitment to Centier, and its associates, in both his actions and words.”
The La Porte resident said he’s committed to WOWing Centier’s clients, and delivering new branches to clients across the state. He said he loves working for a company that genuinely cares about its clients and associates.
For more information on Plank, call (219) 755-6150 ext.1043 or email dplank@centier.com. For more information on Centier, visit www.centier.com.
Surf Air Wireless told hold grand opening today
La PORTE — Surf Air Wireless is having a Grand Opening of its expanded offices today from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1705 State St., La Porte.
This is a celebration of opening their expanded offices.
There will be a ribbon cutting to open the building, Free Ice cream from an old fashioned ice cream truck, giveaways, special offers, a look at the new offices and an on site radio broadcast by 106.5 The Rock. They are excited to thank our current customers in the La Porte area as well as looking forward to meeting and signing up new customers. Surf Air Wireless appreciates the support from La Porte residents in making our business grow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.