Business Briefs

Novak named partner at Newby Lewis Kaminski & Jones LLP
La PORTE – Newby Lewis Kaminski & Jones LLP has announced that Anthony G. Novak became a partner of the law firm on Jan. 1.
He is a graduate of Michigan City High School, Ball State University Honors College and Indiana University McKinney School of Law. He has been a lawyer at the firm since August 2014.
His primary areas of practice include real estate, business, corporate practice and estate planning and adminstration.
Rolling Prairie Dollar General grand opening is Saturday
ROLLING PRAIRIE – Dollar General’s newest store at 4243 N. 450 E. in Rolling Prairie is now open.
Dollar General will celebrate the store’s official grand opening on Saturday at 8 a.m. with free prizes and special deals.
Additionally, the first 50 adult shoppers at the store will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.
“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”
Dollar General stores offer convenience and value to customers by providing a focused selection of national name brands and private brands of food, housewares, seasonal items, cleaning supplies, basic apparel and health/beauty products. Additionally, the new store will provide customers with stylish, on-trend home décor and a party preparation selection, in addition to the same categories, brands and products customers trust Dollar General to carry.
