Century 21 top agents
MICHIGAN CITY — Century 21 Affiliated has announced Pat Mathews-Janasiak as Top Listing Agent for October. Mathews-Janasiak is a seasoned 30-year full-time agent who has spent her entire career with Century 21. She works with both buyers and sellers in every price point and is experienced in both residential and commercial sales.
Top Selling Agent is Nikki Agorichas. She is a full time realtor who enjoys working with both buyers and sellers in every price range.
Top Volume Agent is Bobbie Cavic, who is licensed in Indiana and Michigan, and continually active in Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan real estate for more than 15 years. She is also a recipient of the Century 21 Centurion Award, the highest individual production recognition award designated by Century 21 Corporate.
MonoSol expands operations
MERRILLVILLE — To meet rapidly increasing demand for its water-soluble and biodegradable films, Kuraray’s MonoSol Division, which has facilities in La Porte, has announced plans to further expand its operations with the construction of a new manufacturing facility in Poland.
Additionally, the company confirmed plans to increase manufacturing capacity at its recently completed plant near Indianapolis in Lebanon.
The new manufacturing plant in Poland will be located in Ujazd, part of the Katowice Special Economic Zone, and is ultimately expected to create approximately 90 jobs.
The addition of the Poland facility will expand MonoSol’s manufacturing presence to mainland Europe and is driven by strong growth of the unit dose concept in continental markets, particularly in the laundry and dish detergent categories.
In Lebanon, MonoSol recently completed construction on its newest manufacturing facility and will begin operation in December. The company now will install additional equipment, doubling the plant’s initial capacity. The new capacity is slated to begin commercial production in 2021. The facility, MonoSol’s fourth in Indiana, has already hired its first round of employees and will have brought more than 90 new jobs to the region by time the expansion is complete.
“The need for environmentally friendly solutions is growing at a rapid rate as companies across the globe take on the challenge to make everyday products simpler, safer and more sustainable,” said P. Scott Bening, President and CEO, MonoSol. “Kuraray’s continued commitment and investment in our customers’ future will allow us to transform brands globally and at an unmatched capacity.”
Flinchum named Indiana Diabetes Educator of the Year
La PORTE – The Indiana Coordinating Body of the American Diabetes Association has named La Porte Hospital nurse, Rose Flinchum, R.N. its Diabetes Educator of the Year for 2019.
Flinchum is a Certified Diabetes Educator and is Board Certified in Advanced Diabetes Management as an Adult Clinical Nurse Specialist. She has been a Diabetes Educator since 1980 and has been with La Porte Hospital since 2007.
“Rose Flinchum is an outstanding nurse and an expert when it comes to diabetes management. She actively stays current in the field of diabetes management and her patients benefit as a result," said Anetra Jones, Chief Nursing Officer for La Porte and Starke Hospitals. “La Porte and Starke Hospitals are fortunate to have a team of diabetes educators and dieticians available to our patients and the community at large. Rose’s passion for patient education is a great asset to our team.”
Treating her patients as a member of her family is one of Flinchum’s basic tenets. In fact, she tells all of her patients that they are now part of the family and she will treat them as such. As a result, she works tirelessly on behalf of her patients. Her patients see that she is mindful of them and their priorities which helps actively engage them in their care.
Anyone in the community can take advantage of the expertise available from Rose Flinchum, R.N. and her colleagues. They offer a diabetes support group, diabetes self-management classes, and individual appointments. To learn more about these opportunities call 326-2478.
