Century 21 Affiliated announces top agents
MICHIGAN CITY — Century 21 Affiliated has announced that Pat Mathews-Janasiak is Top Selling and Top Volume Agent for December.
Mathews-Janasiak is a seasoned 30 year full-time agent, who has spent her entire career with Century 21. She works with both buyers and sellers, and is experienced in both residential and commercial sales.
Randy Novak is Top Listing Agent. He is part of Novak Team with his wife Debbie. They are both licensed brokers. Randy has been representing buyers and sellers since 1998, and has seven professional designations. Novak Team works together to offer their combined experience in real estate, knowledge of the area and the market.
La Porte Home Health named top agency
LA PORTE – La Porte Home Health has announced that it has been named a top agency of the 2019 HomeCare Elite, a recognition of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States.
For 14 years, HomeCare Elite has annually identified the top 25 percent of Medicare-certified agencies and highlighted the top 100 and top 500 agencies overall.
La Porte Home Health, a local provider of home health services in La Porte, is a home health partner of Starke Hospital and part of a joint venture partnership with LHC Group, a national provider of in-home healthcare services operating in 35 states and the District of Columbia.
“HomeCare Elite status is one of the in-home healthcare industry’s most respected and meaningful indicators of excellence, and we congratulate our team members at La Porte Home Health for achieving this distinction,” said Keith G. Myers, LHC Group’s chairman and CEO. “Every day they deliver high-quality, compassionate, and efficient care to patients and families in their community. Their unwavering dedication to service is the reason LHC Group continues to lead our industry as the in-home care provider of choice for patients and our hospital partners around the nation.”
The ranking is developed by ABILITY® Network, a leading information technology company helping providers and payers simplify the administrative and clinical complexities of healthcare. It is sponsored by DecisionHealth, part of the H3.Group.
