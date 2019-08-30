Business Briefs

Zurbriggen joins Rqaw’s La Porte office as Project Engineer
INDIANAPOLIS – Matthew Zurbriggen has joined RQAW, the 65-year-old Fishers-based engineering and architecture firm, as a project engineer in the company’s La Porte water-resources department.
Zurbriggen previously worked for the City of Valparaiso as a deputy engineer since 2018. Prior to that, he worked at Abonmarche Consultants in Valparaiso as a project manager and staff engineer, and for the City of Crown Point as an engineering intern and laborer.
Zurbriggen has worked on a variety of projects across the state of Indiana, including the Point Blank Gun Range in Merrillville and the U-Haul Storage Facility in West Lafayette prior to joining RQAW.
“Matthew has already accumulated an impressive amount of knowledge and experience in his short career,” said Troy Woodruff, co-president of RQAW. “He’ll bring great energy, enthusiasm and experience to our La Porte team.”
In his role as a project engineer in the water-resources department, Zurbriggen will work on the La Porte County EMS relocation and the new La Porte hospital.
Zurbriggen graduated from Trine University with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering. He’s also a licensed professional engineer in the state of Indiana and a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and Valparaiso Satellite Rotary Club. A Crown Point native, Zurbriggen resides in Valparaiso.
Drama at Work series announced
MICHIGAN CITY — Stop negativity, helplessness and drama at work. If supervisors say they feel like babysitters, they require tools to move them from rescuing to leading.
Strategic Management presents a 5-week training series that provides these tools titled Drama, Discipline & Documentation. Each practical session begins with a scenario. Participants will separate fact from the story and respond with questions instead of answers to lead the players out of their story. Participants will effectively and legally document non-productive behaviors and next steps.
This fall’s series includes continental breakfast and will be held five consecutive Wednesdays beginning Sept. 4 from 8-9:45 a.m. at Patrick’s Grille in Michigan City.
Tuition is $500 per person for the series and includes individual coaching with Nora Akins, breakfast and a toolbox.
The course outline, details and online registration are available at www.managepeopleright.com or contact Nora T. Akins at (219) 873-1735 or nora@managepeopleright.com.
