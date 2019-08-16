Kline returns to Cardno and joins firm's Walkerton office
WALKERTON — Cardno is pleased to announce Chris Kline has returned to the firm as Senior Business Leadership & Development Manager in the company’s Walkerton office.
Kline brings more than 30 years of experience in supporting and leading business development, sustainability and strategy development and planning efforts.
He is an experienced business development professional who has led wide-ranging sales and marketing efforts, with expertise in developing sustainability curriculums and renewable energy programs.
“We’re excited to bring Chris back to the team to assure the restoration work we’re providing our clients is meeting their expectations,” said Cardno Restoration Services Area Manager Mike Lancioni. “Chris will be leading our corporate sustainability plans and compliance and helping spearhead work that will help communities become more resilient in the face of climate change.”
Kline previously worked with Cardno in a number of roles, including Director Business Development from 2004-14. He is actively involved with several environmental organizations, including the Lake Maxinkuckee Environmental Fund, where he serves as the President of the Board of Directors.
Mathews-Janasiak named top listing, selling and volume agent
MICHIGAN CITY — Century 21 Affiliated has announce that Pat Mathews-Janasiak is top listing, top selling and top volume Agent for July.
Mathews-Janasiak is a seasoned 30 year full time agent who has spent her entire career with Century 21. She works with both buyers and sellers in every price point. She is experienced in both residential and commercial sales.
She lives in La Porte County with her husband Jack, enjoying their blended family and grandkids. Mathews-Janasiak can be reached at (219) 871-9385 or (219) 874-2121.
Journeyman Distillery honored at Seattle International Spirits Competition
THREE OAKS, Mich. —The Seattle International Spirit Awards have recognized Journeyman Distillery with four awards for their renowned spirits celebrating the 125th anniversary of Chicago’s Field Museum.
The artisan collection, consisting of Rye Whiskey, Vodka, and Gin won big—sweeping the competition with medals ranging from Best in Class and Double Gold for Field Vodka to Gold and Silver for Field Rye and Field Ginrespectively.
Natural history was the inspiration for this spirited collaboration, utilizing ingredients introduced at the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition. Provided with a list of more than 1,500 heritage grains and botanicals, Journeyman distillers handcrafted the distinctive spirits. The evocative list of ingredients includes black mission fig, “Bloody Butcher” red corn, and 27 historical botanicals — ranging from intriguing (marshmallow root) to surprising (prickly ash).
For more information, visit www.journeymandistillery.com.
