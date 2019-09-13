Dollar General opens in Kingsbury
KINGSBURY – Dollar General’s newest store at 4992 S. U.S. 35 in Kingsbury is now open. In its new location, Dollar General will offer area residents a convenient new place to shop for everyday essentials at low prices.
Dollar General will celebrate the store’s official grand opening on Sept. 14 at 8 a.m. with free prizes and special deals. Additionally, the first 50 adult shoppers at the store will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.
“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”
Vrbanoff named Director of Marketing and Business Development at Lighthouse Place
MICHIGAN CITY – Jessica Vrbanoff has been named Director of Marketing and Business Development at Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets. Chris Juricic, general manager at the top shopping destination, made the announcement.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jessica,” said Juricic. “Her boundless energy, combined with a solid background in community engagement and event planning, will be tremendous assets as we continue to strengthen Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets’ presence as the region’s must-shop destination for unparalleled savings on designer and top-name brands.”
In her new capacity as Director of Marketing and Business Development, Vrbanoff is responsible for managing public and community relations, advertising, marketing, special events and partnership development for the center.
Vrbanoff comes to Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets from Accent Indy, a Destination Management Company (DMC) responsible for coordinating central Indiana’s largest meetings and conventions. A graduate of Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, she has also worked as a professor’s assistant and in community engagement management for Spare to Share, a Chicago-based digital networking platform utilized by residential properties.
“I’m excited to call Northwest Indiana home,” said Vrbanoff. “This is such a beautiful part of the state, and I’m eager to get to know the local and regional shoppers who have embraced this center so enthusiastically.”
Yahuaca joins Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute
MICHIGAN CITY – B. Israel Yahuaca, M.D., fellowship-trained surgeon, joined Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute on Sept. 1. Yahuaca is available to see patients at the practice’s Michigan City – Coolspring office, located at 1225 E. Coolspring Ave., Suite 2F. Patients in need of specialized orthopedic care are encouraged to call (219) 250-5030 to schedule an appointment.
As a fellowship-trained surgeon, Yahuaca’s expertise includes a wide variety of advanced procedures to promptly and effectively diagnose and treat orthopedic injuries and conditions. He specializes in elbow surgery, general orthopedics, orthopedic trauma, shoulder arthroscopy and shoulder replacement.
“We are proud to have expertly trained orthopedic surgeon Dr. Yahuaca join our practice,” says Thomas H. Kay, M.D., practice president and joint replacement surgeon at Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute. “He is dedicated to providing the compassionate, individualized care his patients need to get back to their highest level of function, and he will be a great asset to our team of experts as well as our community.”
After receiving his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria, Illinois, Yahuaca completed a general surgery internship and his orthopedic surgery residency at the University of Missouri School of Medicine in Columbia, Missouri. Following his residency, Yahuaca underwent extensive specialty training by completing a fellowship in shoulder and elbow surgery at the Florida Orthopaedic Institute in Tampa, Florida.
To schedule an appointment with Yahuaca, call (219) 250-5030.
