Conlon named NIPSCO Public Affairs Manager for North Central Indiana Region
MERRILLVILLE – NIPSCO has announced that Denise Conlon has been named public affairs manager for the North Central portion of the company’s service area.
In this role, Conlon will be leading local government and customer relations, non-profit and external affairs across Porter, La Porte, Starke, Marshall, St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties.
“We are pleased to welcome Denise in her new role, as she brings her experience within customer service and her current involvement in the local community to support our efforts to continually improve our service to the customers and communities we are proud to serve,” said director of public affairs, Rick Calinski.
Conlon has been with NIPSCO for over 18 years, previously holding leadership positions in the customer service and billing departments. During her time at NIPSCO, she has lead company volunteer efforts and worked with many nonprofit organizations. Conlon currently serves on the Lake Area United Way board of directors.
A native of northwest Indiana, Conlon and her husband live in Valparaiso.
Keon joins board of La Porte County Symphony Orchestra
HAMMOND and WESTVILLE — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) Chancellor Thomas L. Keon has been elected to the board of directors of the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra (LCSO).
The LCSO has served the residents of La Porte County and beyond for 47 years with its esteemed orchestra of 60 musicians. The orchestra performs a variety of acclaimed concerts, including the annual Holiday at the Pops event, as well as educational concerts for the children of La Porte Community Schools and nearby school corporations, senior living centers and agencies working with individuals with disabilities.
Keon is a longtime advocate of engaged partnerships between universities and local communities and a strong supporter of civic engagement and the arts. Currently a board member for the La Porte County Strategic Planning Steering Committee, the Alliance for Regional Development, One Region, the Northwest Indiana Forum, and serving as chairman of the board of directors of the Urban League of Northwest Indiana, Keon is pleased to also serve the prestigious LCSO, a cornerstone of the performing arts for the area. He will serve on the symphony’s Engagement Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.