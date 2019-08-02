La Porte Hospital recruits general surgeon to the area
La PORTE – La Porte Hospital continues to expand its La Porte Physician Network with the addition of General Surgeon, Blake Hood, D.O.
Hood’s areas of interest include all general surgery procedures including robotic-assisted and minimally invasive surgeries, endoscopy, colon and anal-rectal surgery, hernia repair, gallbladder removal, inflammatory bowel disease, diverticulitis, and thyroid and parathyroid surgery.
“The addition of Dr. Blake Hood to our general surgery team will open access and allow patients needing surgery to stay closer to home," said La Porte Hospital Chief Executive Officer Ashley Dickinson. "La Porte Hospital is the only hospital in the county with a general surgery program offering minimally invasive, robotic-assisted surgery for many procedures and Dr. Hood allows us to expand this offering even further. This procedure is used, when appropriate, to reduce blood loss, minimize scarring, and give patients a shorter recovery time. Dr. Hood is a welcomed addition to our growing Medical Staff."
Hood received his medical degree from the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Missouri. He performed a residency at the McLaren General Surgery Consortium in Mount Clements Michigan.
“I chose general surgery as a specialty because it provides a challenge, the opportunity to work with a fantastic team of clinicians, and the satisfaction of making a difference in patients’ lives relatively quickly.” said Dr. Hood.
Hood is accepting new patients in his office at 600 Legacy Plaza West in La Porte, phone: (219) 379-3166. He will also have office hours in Knox, Indiana.
La Porte Hospital welcomes new ophthalmologist in Michigan City
La PORTE – La Porte Hospital has announced the introduction of ophthalmologist, Enoch Kassa, M.D.
Kassa’s areas of interest include comprehensive ophthalmology, cataract surgery, micro-invasive glaucoma surgery, blepharoplasties, eyelid lesions, treatment of eye injuries, adult strabismus surgery and conditions of the retina such as macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
“I am pleased that Dr. Kassa has joined the La Porte Physician Network Ophthalmology clinic with Dr. Benjamin Mannix in Michigan City," said La Porte Hospital Chief Executive Officer Ashley Dickinson. "His education and experience will continue to expand the provision of quality eye care for area residents. He is a welcomed addition to our Medical Staff."
Kassa received his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine. He completed an internal medicine internship and residency at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis and an ophthalmology residency at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. His professional memberships include the American College of Physicians, American Academy of Ophthalmology, and the Indiana Academy of Ophthalmology State Society where he serves as a board member.
“I chose ophthalmology as a specialty because poor vision can have a drastic impact on individuals’ lives. It is rewarding to have the ability to apply medical, surgical and technological advances to give patients the best possible vision,” said Kassa.
Kassa is accepting new patients at the Ophthalmology office on the LifeWorks Campus at 3777 N. Frontage Road, Michigan City. Call (219) 874-6297 to schedule an appointment.
Berkshire Hathaway announces new leadership model
MICHIGAN CITY — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group, who recently expanded to Michigan City, has announced that three of the firm’s senior managers have been promoted to jointly lead the company. Diane Glass, Mark Pasquesi and Joe Stacy comprise the newly formed strategic leadership team for the company’s 1,500 real estate professionals in 24 offices serving the Chicago metro area, southwest Michigan, northwest Indiana and southeast Wisconsin, as well as the affiliated lending, title and insurance businesses.
Nancy Nagy, chief executive officer, also announced that she would be moving away from day-to-day operations and, step into an advisory role with the firm.
“We are creating a new model for real estate leadership by bringing together three extraordinary individuals with leadership expertise in areas that are key to agent success,” said Ron Peltier, executive chairman of HomeServices of America, parent company of KoenigRubloff Realty Group.
Diane Glass has an expanded role as chief operations officer; Mark Pasquesi has been named president of brokerage; and Joe Stacy assumes the role of senior vice president and general sales manager.
Michael Pierson, in his current role, and Nagy will continue to advise the executive team.
Nagy has led the company since 2011 and orchestrated key acquisitions, including recent expansions to Oak Park, Illinois, and Michigan City.
