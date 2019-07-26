Business Briefs

Century 21 Affiliated announces top agents
MICHIGAN CITY — Century 21 Affiliated has announced that Pat Mathews-Janasiak is Top Listing, Top Selling & Top Volume Agent for June.
Mathews-Janasiak is a seasoned 30 year full-time agent who has spent her entire career with Century 21.
She is experienced in both residential and commercial sales.
New Teacher Luncheon set for Aug. 9
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the Lakefront Career Network (LCN), a committee of the Chamber, is hosting a New Teacher Luncheon on Aug. 9 at Pottawattomie Country Club.
New teachers and administrators from Michigan City Area Schools and local parochial schools will be treated to lunch and welcomed to the community by area businesses and organizations. Dr. Barbara Eason-Watkins, Superintendent of MCAS, will address the new educators, offering words of inspiration and wisdom as they begin the new school year.
“The Lakefront Career Network looks forward to this event every year. It is important to celebrate the new teachers in Michigan City and to show them that the business community appreciates the work they do. We hope this luncheon will help the teachers begin their school year on a positive note," said 2019 Chair of LCN Anthony Novak.
Lakefront Career Network is looking for sponsors for the event as well as items to be included in resource bags for each attending teacher, such as branded items, coupons and gift certificates from local businesses.
“The New Teacher Luncheon serves as a reminder that the educational institutions in Michigan City have support from our business sector. Our businesses are eager to partner with educators and the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce is here to help facilitate that connection”, said Katie Eaton, President of the Michigan City Chamber.
If you would like to sponsor a table, treat an educator to lunch or donate resource bag items, visit MichiganCityChamber.com for registration link and sponsorship information, or call (219) 874-6221.
The event is open to the public. Cost is $25/person.
