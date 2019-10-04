OSBORN Wealth Management celebrates first decade of service
La PORTE – OSBORN Wealth Management says "THANKS" to its clients and communities, as it celebrates its 10th anniversary of delivering planning, investment and retirement consulting services.
A fee-only registered investment advisory firm, partners Drummond Osborn and Robert Laura, harnessed decades of experience to open the advisory practice in September 2009. Osborn, a La Porte native, is a retirement strategist, a Certified Financial Planning Practitioner and a founding board member of the Retirement Coaches Association.
In addition to delivering advisory services, the pair has authored/co-authored several books, co-founded the Retirement Project, regularly contributed editorial content including to local media and Forbes.com and been active leaders in their communities.
The firm looks forward to serving its clients and communities for many years to come. For questions, contact Osborn, CFP, RICP, CTFA at 362-8567 or visit OsbornWealthManagement.com
Century 21 Affiliated announces top agent
MICHIGAN CITY — Century 21 Affiliated has announced that Pat Mathews-Janasiak is Top Listing, Top Selling and Top Volume Agent for August.
Mathews-Janasiak is a seasoned 30 year full-time agent who has spent her entire career with Century 21. She works with both buyers and sellers in every price point and is experienced in both residential and commercial sales.
Ledbetter joins MutualBank as mortgage lender in New Buffalo
MICHIGAN CITY — “Helping people obtain the American dream has always been my passion. Financial education is key, giving my clients the tools to succeed in their financial life,” said Mortgage Lending veteran Jana Ledbetter.
Given her 20-year tenure in the lending industry, Ledbetter is familiar with all segments of the loan process – from application to closing and beyond. Educating her clients ensures they are prepared and informed to make the best housing decisions. She said, “I grew up in this business, driven by helping people obtain their dream of purchasing a home or to financially better themselves. I get to do what I love; I am very passionate about my work.”
Ledbetter joined the MutualBank lending team in the summer of 2019, working at the New Buffalo, Michigan, office at 6 West Buffalo St. She also assists clients in Beverly Shores, La Porte, Michigan City and Valparaiso in Indiana.
Contact Ledbetter at the New Buffalo office at (269) 469-5552 or via her cell at (618) 713-5316.
Gardner recognized with 2019 Senior Living Award
La PORTE – Golden LivingCenter – Fountainview Terrace nurse, Michelle Gardner, is the recipient of the prestigious IHCA/INCAL Senior Living Awards.
She has been honored with the Nurse of the Year award. IHCA/INCAL’s annual Senior Living Award program recognizes professionals in nursing facilities and assisted living communities across the state of Indiana for their exemplary contribution and unwavering commitment to delivering quality care. Award winners are selected from peer and colleague nominations.
“We thrilled for Michelle. She is one of our most dedicated nurses for over 37 years, with 21 of those years in our Alzheimer’s Unit,” said Debbie Tanksley, executive director of Golden LivingCenter – Fountainview Terrace. “Michelle’s dedication and compassion set her apart because her residents care for her as much as she cares for them.”
“I commend this year’s winners for this incredible achievement and take great pride in spotlighting their years of hard work, leadership, and relentless drive to enhance resident experiences every day,” said IHCA/INCAL President Zach Cattell. “It is a privilege to honor these role models of our sector, both individuals and teams, for their commitment to excellence and dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of the residents they serve.”
Recipients of the 2019 Senior Living Awards were honored during the association’s annual Convention & Expo on Sept. 16 at the JW Marriott Indianapolis where more than 350 Indiana nurses, nursing assistants, health facility administrators, clinical staff, and others working in long- term care and assisted living centers across the state will be in attendance. For more information on IHCA/INCAL’s Senior Living Awards, visit http://www.ihca.org/events-conventionawards/
To see Gardner talk about what she does, take a look at her video by IHCA/INCAL, https://youtu.be/ynI8Qm3AMDY.
Arulandu elected a Fellow by American College of Physicians
La PORTE – Joseph Arulandu, M.D., Internal Medicine physician, and member of La Porte Physician Network has been elected as a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (ACP), the prestigious society for internists. This distinction recognizes achievements in internal medicine, the specialty of adult medical care.
Arulandu was elected upon the recommendation of peers and the review of the American College of Physician’s Credentials Subcommittee. He may now add the credentials, “FACP” after his name in recognition of this honor.
“We are privileged to have outstanding internal medicine physicians like Dr. Arulandu serving patients in the area," said La Porte Hospital Chief Executive Officer Ashley Dickinson. "I frequently hear compliments about the caliber of care he provides and his outstanding communication with patients. Becoming a Fellow in the American College of Physicians is a special achievement and affirmation of his skills as a physician.”
An outstanding physician as evident from his large practice of both Michigan City and La Porte-area residents, Arulandu is triple board certified in internal medicine, obesity medicine, clinical lipidology, and he is an ADA/NCQA diabetes expert.
Arulandu graciously credited the entire staff at his office at 7002 W. Johnson Road for helping him earn this honor saying, “It is a huge honor for doctors to get this distinction and part of qualifying is to show your office operates above and beyond a normal practice. My office does, in fact operate above and beyond typical internal medicine practices, and it is largely because of the entire support staff here in our office on Johnson Road. I am very proud to work with my colleague and staff here.”
Being a Fellow of the American College of Physicians is a distinction earned from colleagues who recognized Arulandu’s accomplishments and achievements over and above the practice of medicine. The most important considerations for ACP Fellowship are excellence and contributions made to both medicine and to the broader community.
La Porte Physician Network is a multi-specialty physician group with locations in Michigan City, La Porte, New Carlisle, Westville, North Judson and Knox. Residents can learn more by visiting www.laportephysiciannetwork.com.
