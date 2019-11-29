Burden named Board Chair of Indiana Council

VALPARAISO — Porter-Starke Services President/CEO, Matthew J. Burden, Ph.D., was recently named Board Chair of the Indiana Council of Community Mental Health Centers (Indiana Council) the only membership organization in Indiana dedicated to serving community-based mental health providers throughout the state.
“Through the Indiana Council, behavioral health leaders from across the state are able to come together and work collectively on issues impacting the community mental health system and those we serve,” said Burden. “I am honored to serve as Board Chair as we work to promote and advance behavioral healthcare throughout the state.”
There are 24 state-certified community mental health centers throughout Indiana, which cover all 92 counties and serve as the safety net provider for individuals who receive mental health and addictions treatment each year. The Council advances the interests of these centers through public policy advocacy, member resources, education and community relations.
“The Indiana Council is delighted Matt will be leading our organization over the coming year. He has been a valuable member of our Board of Directors for many years and focused his efforts on improving the lives of individuals served through community mental health,” said Matt Brooks, President & CEO of the Indiana Council. “Matt has a unique understanding of the challenges facing the community mental health industry, such as low reimbursement rates and workforce shortages, however he has the professional skills to create positive policy outcomes to address these issues.”
Burden has served in various roles on the Indiana Council Board of Directors since 2011, helping to guide the Council’s policy and legislative initiatives.
He has served in executive leadership positions within the industry for over 10 years and previously served as an assistant professor of research in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences at Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit. He has a master's degree and doctorate in developmental psychology from Loyola University Chicago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.