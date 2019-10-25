Blue Chip opens expanded ballroom

MICHIGAN CITY — Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa on Oct. 17 opened its expanded meeting and events facility, including the all-new 11,000-square-foot Fremont Ballroom and 3,800 square feet of pre-function space.
Together with the existing Stardust Event Center, Blue Chip now offers more than 45,000 square feet of rentable space for meetings, events, banquets and conventions, Blue Chip said in a release. The Fremont Ballroom can accommodate up to 600 for banquet events, complementing the adjacent Stardust Event Center, which has a capacity of 600 for trade shows and 850 for banquets.
“As the region’s leading entertainment destination, Blue Chip has seen substantial demand over the years for our meeting and events space,” said Brenda Temple, Blue Chip vice president and general manager. “With this latest expansion, we will now be able to host more group business than ever before, further enhancing our ability to draw new visitation to Blue Chip and the entire Michigan City area.”
The events center expansion marks Boyd Gaming’s latest investment in Blue Chip, one of the Company’s most popular and successful properties, Blue Chip said in a release. The opening comes just one month after Boyd Gaming opened the FanDuel Sportsbook at Blue Chip, and follows years of expansions and upgrades at the property.
Since 2006, Boyd Gaming has added an all-new casino facility, a 302-room hotel tower, the Stardust Event Center, a 10,000-square-foot spa, salon and fitness center and new restaurants.
A complete upgrade and redesign of Blue Chip’s original 184-room hotel tower was completed in 2016.
